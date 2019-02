1. Acting Pentagon chief not decided yet on funding border wall

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Saturday he had not yet determined whether a border wall with Mexico was a military necessity or how much Pentagon money would be used. Zachary Goelman reports.



2. Man who fought ISIS warns against return of foreign fighters

A man who fought against ISIS warns against the return of foreign fighters.



3. 24 bodies retrieved from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Rescue workers retrieve 24 bodies and eight survivors from two flooded gold mines in Zimbabwe where officials fear dozens more illegal miners are still trapped.



4. 'We're being set upon' - police attacked during 'Yellow Vest' protest

Remarkable footage has emerged of a police patrol coming under attack during Yellow Vest protests in the French city of Lyon.



5. Guinness World Records: German town holds 'largest-ever Smurfs meeting'

A small German town was turned blue when it tried to break the world record for the largest meeting of Smurfs.