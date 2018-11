Take a look at some of the top world news stories for today.

1. Malibu residents react to deadly wildfires

Malibu residents and business owners react to the devastation of the recent deadly wildfires sweeping through the drought-stricken state.

2. Melbourne attacker inspired by IS: police

A man who set fire to a gas-laden truck in the centre of Melbourne and fatally stabbed one person before he was shot by police was inspired by Islamic State but did not have direct links with the group, Australian police said on Saturday.

3. Protest against Trump and Macron in Paris

Hundreds of people gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris at a protest against the presence of US President Donald Trump at ceremonies to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

4. Portraits sculpted on UK beaches to mark 100 years since First World War Armistice

On beaches from Cornwall to the Shetland Isles, and Pembrokeshire to Donegal, portraits of the fallen were sculpted in the sand, to say thank you for their sacrifice, 100 years since the end of the First World War.

5. Japan's 'ohitorisama' trend: the art of doing things alone

More and more Japanese consumers are eschewing human interaction as part of a growing trend in Japan favouring solo activities that is now so widespread it has its own name: "ohitorisama" or "on your own.