1. California: thousands displaced in the wake of the "Camp Fire"

The "Camp Fire", California's worst ever wildfire, has killed at least 29 people and destroyed 6000 buildings, mainly residences. The victims have been evacuated and have not yet been allowed to return to the scene.

2. Comic book fans mourn loss of 'one of the greats'

Comic book enthusiasts around the world are mourning the loss of a legend. Stan Lee, the man who brought Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a host of other Marvel Comics superheroes to life, has died at the age of 95

3. North Korea missile bases up and running: think tank

A US think tank said on Monday it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 undeclared missile operating bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

4. Florida reprises role as recount problem child

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Florida election officials to end a recount and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races in last week's midterm elections as a judge urged both parties to be careful with claims of fraud.

5. What defines a kilogram? It's about to change

Experts are set to redefine the kilogram - ditching a relic made of a platinum-iridium alloy for something more up to date.