1. Indonesia's air control hero dies to save pilot

An air traffic controller who died in an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia, has been hailed a hero for not leaving his post when the disaster struck in order to ensure a passenger plane took off safely.

2. Kavanaugh fight, ammo for GOP candidates

Republicans are hoping the fight over Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will give them a much needed boost as they head into next month's elections.

3. New arrests in connection to Charlottesville

Authorities have announced federal charges and the arrests of multiple individuals in connection with deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year.

4. Pedestrian killed by falling flat window in London

A man has died after he was hit by a window that fell from a luxury block of flats in London. Scotland Yard said a man was pronounced dead at the scene on Albert Embankment.

5. France seizes Iranian assets in response to foiled bomb plot

France seized assets belonging to Iran's intelligence services and two Iranian nationals in response to a June plot to attack an exiled Iranian opposition group's rally outside Paris, the government said on Tuesday.



