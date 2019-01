1. US charges China's Huawei

The US Justice Department has charged China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets.



2. Whitaker: Mueller probe 'close to being complete'

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the special counsel's Russia investigation is "close to being completed".



3. At least three dead, 172 injured in Havana tornado

A rare and powerful tornado hit several neighbourhoods in Havana on January 27, killing at least three people, injuring 172 and leaving part of the city in the dark.



4. Venezuela's Guaido calls for more street protests

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is urging new street demonstrations as the international pressure intensifies on President Nicolas Maduro to call free elections.



5. Whippet chases after racehorse in new Fenton-style viral hit

A whippet named Bobby is being described as the new Fenton after sprinting off and chasing after a racehorse.