1. UK MPs say they want a new Brexit deal. EU says 'No'

British MPs voted on amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, backing calls for a "no-deal" Brexit to be ruled out and for the Irish backstop to be replaced with "alternative arrangements".



2. Apple halts group FaceTime after eavesdrop glitch

Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person's microphone remotely.



3. Huawei CFO 'gearing up for fight'

A top Chinese tech company executive is facing extradition to the United States.



4. Venezuelans react to new US sanctions against oil company

Venezuelans react to the latest US sanctions against the country's national oil company, which might lead to raising crude prices, as the US aims to cripple embattled President Nicolas Maduro's power base.



5. Polar vortex brings life-threatening cold to US

A blast of arctic-chilled air from the polar vortex brought dangerous, record-setting cold to a wide swath of the eastern United States on Tuesday.