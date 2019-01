1. Wind chills plummet to 47 below in Chicago

Wind chills have dipped as low as 47 degrees below zero in Chicago. Schools, museums, courts and other facilities across Illinois closed because of the dangerous cold on Wednesday.



2. Juncker: Brexit deal will not be renegotiated

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker tells EU lawmakers that the Brexit deal the EU reached with Prime Minister Theresa May is the only deal on offer to Britain and will not be changed.



3. US says 'overwhelming' evidence against El Chapo

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman orchestrated a two-decade campaign to flood the United States with tons of cocaine as a ruthless leader of the Sinaloa cartel, a prosecutor said in closing arguments on Wednesday at Guzman's US trial.



4. Apple bans Facebook app that paid teens for data

Facebook faces fresh controversy after media reports that it paid teens to install an app that harvested their most private data.



5. Hair-raising footage captures planes battling strong winds to land, take off

Planes took off and landed in harsh weather conditions at Newcastle airport, battling strong gusts of winds throughout the day.