What To Read Next

1. What comes next for the Prime Minister and her deal with the EU?

Theresa May's Brexit deal has been backed in Brussels by leaders of the remaining 27 EU nations and now she faces a tough challenge to get it approved by Parliament.

2. Central American migrants try to breach US-Mexico border fence

Hundreds of Central American migrants attempt to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States amid mounting fears they will be kept in Mexico while their applications for asylum are processed.

3. Aftermath and clean-up on the Champs-Elysées

Paris cleaning crews clear out debris and clean up the Champs-Elysées on Sunday morning the day after a protest by anti-fuel hike activists was marred by violence that left dozens injured.

4. Egypt unveils 3 000-year-old female mummy in an unopened coffin

Egyptian authorities have unveiled a well-preserved mummy of a woman inside a previously unopened sarcophagus in Luxor in southern Egypt dating back more than 3 000 years.

5. London hotel opens the 'ultimate Christmas suite'

The Park Plaza London Riverbank has transformed one of its suites to offer accommodation featuring the sights, scents and tastes of Christmas.