1. UK-built Mars rover named after British scientist Rosalind Franklin

The UK-built ExoMars robot that will set out to find evidence of life on Mars has been named after British scientist Rosalind Franklin.

2. Death toll reaches 10 in Turkey building collapse

Search teams in Istanbul, Turkey recovered a total of seven bodies from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building, raising the death toll to 10.

3. Pence to drug officials: 'We will build that wall'

Vice President Mike Pence told law enforcement officials that the United States will "build that wall" at the Southern Border.

4. Meghan overheard talking about keeping baby's sex a 'secret'

The Duke and Duchess attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in East London.

5. Paintings signed 'A. Hitler' up for sale in Nuremberg

Five watercolours signed "A. Hitler" will be auctioned off at the Weidler auction house in the southern German city of Nuremberg. 26 other artworks attributed to Adolf Hitler were also due to be put up for sale, but plans were scrapped.