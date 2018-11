What To Read Next

1. Lord Richard Allan faces tough questioning on fake news inquiry

Facebook's European head of policy, Lord Richard Allan, faced stern questioning in Westminster from politicians as the social network's founder Mark Zuckerberg again failed to attend a session.

2. Greenpeace hits out at spike in Amazon deforestation

Environmental group Greenpeace lashes out at Brazilian government figures that show deforestation of the Amazon has gone up for the first time in a decade.

3. Microsoft to overtake Apple in valuation

Microsoft is about to pull ahead of Apple, making it the world's most valuable company.

4. White House Christmas decorations unveiled

US First Lady Melania Trump designed them around a the theme of "American Treasures".

5. Wandering dog home after 3 500km adventure

Sinatra the husky was found in Florida 18 months after vanishing in New York. Here's how he got home.