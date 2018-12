1. Volcano-triggered tsunami kills more than 200

A tsunami has killed at least 222 people on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra and injured hundreds following an underwater landslide caused by a volcanic eruption.

2. Trump pushes Mattis out early

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected, a move officials said was driven by Trump's anger at Mattis' resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.

3. SpaceX launches Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite

4. RSPCA inspector braves ice in daring dog rescue

Nine-year-old black Labrador Hardy was rescued by an RSPCA inspector after he became trapped in the frozen River Wansbeck in Northumberland.

5. Germany's board games guru shows off collection

With a treasure trove of over 20 000 board games, including a discontinued Trump property game, Germany's Tom Werneck has turned a lifelong passion for rolling the dice and passing go into one of the world's biggest collections.