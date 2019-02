1. The Queen to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - media

British officials have revived Cold War emergency plans to relocate the royal family should there be riots in London if Britain suffers a disruptive departure from the European Union next month, two Sunday newspapers reported.

2. Pope arrives in UAE for historic Gulf visit

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday, just hours after issuing his strongest condemnation yet of the war in Yemen, where his host the United Arab Emirates has a leading military role.

3. Trump wants US military in Iraq to 'watch Iran'

US President Donald Trump said it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran "because Iran is a real problem", according to a CBS interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

Private investigation finds wreckage of airplane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala: AAIB

5. Super Bowl fans tailgate for last minute tickets

Football fans can buy last-minute tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl game through StubHub that still has thousands of tickets available.