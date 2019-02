1. EU chief Donald Tusk says 'special place in hell for those who promoted Brexit without a plan'

I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.

2. AP Fact Check of the State of the Union address

A look at a few of the claims The Associated Press fact-checked in US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

3. Tom Watson: Mark Zuckerberg is a 'coward' for not appearing before MPs

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson addresses the Progressive Centre UK think tank at the Whitechapel Gallery, east London.

4. Venezuelan military blocks bridge at Colombian border

Venezuelan military officers blocked a bridge on the border with Colombia ahead of an anticipated humanitarian aid shipment on Tuesday, as opposition leader Juan Guaido stepped up his challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's authority.

5. Man dies after vape pen explodes in his face

A 24-year-old Texas man was killed when his electronic cigarette exploded in his mouth and severed an artery causing a stroke.