Trump calls ex-lawyer 'weak' and says he's 'lying'

US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has made a surprise appearance before a federal judge and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. Cohen said he covered up that he was negotiating a property deal in Moscow on Mr Trump's behalf during the heat of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

UK shadow minister wants 'more rubbish female MPs' to match male counterparts

A shadow minister has insisted having as many "rubbish female MPs as rubbish male MPs" will indicate "true equality" has been achieved. Dawn Butler hit back at suggestions from Conservative Philip Davies that all-women shortlists to select MPs

Lockheed to enhance exoskeleton for US Army

US Army awarded Lockheed Martin with $6.9 million to enhance ONYX exoskeleton that boosts human strength and endurance.

Rare photo of young Van Gogh is actually brother: museum

A picture believed to be one of only two surviving photographs of artist Vincent Van Gogh is in fact a picture of his brother Theo, the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam says. The black and white image had long been thought to show Vincent at the age of 13, and has featured in biographies of the notoriously camera-shy artist behind "Sunflowers" and a series of self-portraits.

Starlings soar through Roman skies at sunset

Thousands of starlings soar through the skies of Italy's eternal city at sunset.