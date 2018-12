George W Bush delivers emotional eulogy at father's funeral

Former US president George W Bush delivers an emotional eulogy at his father's funeral. Mr Bush remembered his father, not only for his service as a president but also as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Russia to make banned missiles if US exits treaty

Russia will develop missiles now banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty if the United States exits the arms control pact and starts making such weapons, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Facebook gave preferential data access to certain companies

Facebook gave some companies, including Netflix and Airbnb, preferential access to user data in 2015 as it limited services for most others, according to company emails and presentations released by a British lawmaker.

Kevin Hart to host 2019 Oscars

Comedian Kevin Hart is set to host the 91st Academy Awards ceremony for the first time.

Here's why 30 000 toy bears were thrown on to ice at a hockey game



Fans of an US hockey team threw over 30 000 toy bears onto the ice rink during a goal celebration. The bears hit the ice during a Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center in Pennsylvania. The toy bears are collected for local charities.