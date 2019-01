1. Hubble Telescope captures most detailed image ever of nearby galaxy

The most detailed image yet of a 40-billion-star neighbouring galaxy has been captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The Triangulum Galaxy, located three million light years away from the Milky Way, is one of the most distant objects.

2. TSA employees work with no guarantee of pay

As the partial US government shutdown continues, federal workers might miss this week's pay. The federal agency tasked with guaranteeing US airport security acknowledged an increase in the number of its employees calling off work.

3. Uber murders: Michigan man pleads guilty to 6 murders in 2016

A Michigan man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, just before attorneys were set to interview jurors for his trial.

4. Kevin Spacey denies sexually assaulting teen

Former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey on Monday pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a bar in Nantucket more than two years ago, while a judge ordered the man to preserve his mobile phone data from the time.

5. Lyft bringing self-driving cars to Las Vegas

Ride-hailing company Lyft is teaming up with mobility tech firm Aptiv to bring a public commercial autonomous vehicle service to Vegas. Riders will be able to select a self-driving vehicle using their Lyft app.