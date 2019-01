1. Trump pushes for wall on Rio Grande visit

Standing along the Rio Grande, US President Donald Trump says "a lot of the crime in our country is caused by what's coming through here".

2. Sexual harassment claim prompts Sanders apology

Senator Bernie Sanders is apologising to women who've shared experiences of harassment by male supervisors while working on his 2016 presidential campaign.

3. DRC election results: Reactions from Goma

Residents of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu in eastern DR Congo, react to the announcement of the provisional results of the presidential election, with opponent Felix Tshisekedi as the winner.

4. Oceans warming faster than expected, say scientists

The oceans are warming faster than previously estimated, setting a new temperature record in 2018, according to a report published Thursday in the journal Science.

5. Robots are a must at the CES

A robot for a customer reception at a supermarket, Sophia, the world's first robot-citizen, a robot cat to cuddle and another that accompanies autistic children. The CES in Las Vegas once again shows off a wide variety of robots.