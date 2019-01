1. FBI investigated whether Trump was working for Russia'

The New York Times reported that the FBI was so alarmed by US President Donald Trump's actions in 2017, it opened an inquiry into whether he was secretly working on behalf of Russia.

2. Death toll rises to four in Paris explosion

The death toll from a gas explosion in central Paris has risen to four after rescue workers found a woman's body in the rubble, firefighters announce.

3. Sudanese police fire teargas at protesters in Khartoum

Sudanese anti-government protesters take cover from teargas fired by police during a demonstration in Khartoum after organisers called for nationwide rallies against President Omar al-Bashir.

4. Corybn: 'The EU is well known to be flexible'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has insisted that a general election is his top priority and he plans to negotiate a better withdrawal deal with the EU.

5. The Kohler Numi 2 brings smarts to your parts

The Kohler Numi 2 is one of the wildest - and smartest - toilets on the market. This $7 000 commode is completely hands free and plays music and birdsong while you go. It's truly an amazing little robot.