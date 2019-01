1. $5m bail set for suspect in US murder-abduction case

A Wisconsin judge has set bail at $5 million for the suspect in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the killing of her two parents.

2. Vigils held to remember stabbed Polish mayor

Thousands are gathering in memory of Pawel Adamowicz, who was attacked at a charity event on Sunday.

3. Ex-prosecutor to probe birth to comatose US woman

A former top prosecutor in Phoenix was hired on Monday by a health care facility to investigate the circumstances into how a patient in a vegetative state gave birth after she was sexually assaulted.

4. Long wait times at world's busiest airport

US air travellers endured waits of more than an hour at the world's busiest airport on Monday, the first business day after security screeners missed paycheques for partial government the first time due to shutdown.

5. Mosul demolishes iconic building used by IS for 'gay' killings

Authorities in Mosul begin demolishing a one-time icon of modern Iraqi architecture used by the Islamic State group to throw men accused of being gay to their deaths.