1. May makes statement outside No.10 after no-confidence vote fails

British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside Downing Street, saying it is her "duty" to deliver on Brexit, after her government survives a no-confidence vote sparked by the crushing defeat of her Brexit deal.

2. Families of Nairobi terror victims bury their loved ones

Families of two Kenyans killed in a Nairobi hotel attack that killed 21 people bury their loved ones. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that all five gunmen behind the attack are now dead.

3. Pelosi takes 'political shot' at Trump

Shutdown pressure on US President Donald Trump mounted on Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his State of the Union address, a move that AP's Jill Colvin calls a "political shot" at the president.

4. Many coffee species threatened with extinction - scientists

Climate change and deforestation are putting more than half the world's wild coffee species at risk of extinction, including the popular commercial coffees Arabica and Robusta, scientists warned on Wednesday.

5. Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash, Since it debuted Monday, the Internet-only ad has garnered nearly 19 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter — a level of buzz that any brand would covet.