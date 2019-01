1. Trump attacks Pelosi for snubbing shutdown offer

US President Donald Trump blasted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday after she called his offer to end a partial government shutdown "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives." Zachary Goelman reports.

2. Suspected car bomb explodes in Northern Ireland

Police CCTV footage of a suspected car bomb exploding in Northern Ireland. Police have said that no one was injured, and some leading politicians allege the blast was terror-related.

3. Anger in Greece over Macedonia name change

Protesters have clashed with police in the Greek capital Athens over plans to rename neighbouring Macedonia.

4. Queen attends church following Prince Philip's car crash

Queen attends church without Prince Philip.

5. World's oldest man dies at age 113

Media reports say Japan's Masazo Nonaka passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.