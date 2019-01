1. Trump: 'Alternatives' if Congress won't fund wall

President Trump says he's "honoured" that almost all Senate Republicans voted for his proposal to end the government shutdown even though the bill failed, and he says he has "a lot of alternatives" if a deal doesn't include funding for his wall.

2. Senate defeats duelling bills to open government

A splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the 34-day partial government shutdown Thursday, leaving President Trump and Congress with no obvious formula for moving forward.

3. US universities unplug from Huawei

Top US universities are ditching telecom equipment made by Huawei Technologies and other Chinese companies to avoid losing federal funding under a new national security law backed by the Trump administration.

4. Doomsday clock stays at two minutes to midnight

The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists announced Thursday that's it's famous Doomsday Clock remains at two minutes to midnight.

5. Snow leopard cubs frolic in the snow for the first time

Snow leopard cubs Pandora and Naphisa frolic in the snow at their home in Stone Zoo, Massachusetts.