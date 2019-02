1. Bootleg liquor kills scores in India

At least 150 people have died from drinking toxic illegal alcohol in Assam in northeast India.

2. Hanoi gears up for the Kim-Trump summit

With rare new footage of Kim Jong Un setting off for Hanoi, North Korean state media acknowledged the second summit between Kim and Donald Trump for the first time on Sunday.

3. Pope vows war on abuse; survivors say let down

Pope Francis has promised zero tolerance on sex abuse at the end of a landmark conference. But survivors and activists say without concrete action such as defrocking abusing bishops, they don't trust the Church to police itself.

4. Polls close in Senegal's presidential election

Polling stations close in Senegal's presidential election. Senegal has a population of 16 million but only 6.7 million were registered to vote in this West African nation which gained independence from France in 1960.

5. Is it a phone, a tablet - or both?

Huawei launches a foldable smartphone, hitting back at Samsung just days after it launched its Galaxy Fold.