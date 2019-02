1. Russian TV lists nuclear targets in US

Russian state television has listed US military facilities that Moscow would target in the event of a nuclear strike and said that a hypersonic missile Russia is developing would be able to hit them in less than five minutes.

2. North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for talks with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Vietnam on a train from China on Tuesday for the second summit with US President Donald Trump.

3. Dramatic video shows British Airways plane swaying violently amid landing attempt

A dramatic video has emerged showing a British Airways flight swaying side to side as it attempts to land in Gibraltar

4. Nigerian opposition accuses government of manipulating results

Nigeria’s main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accuses Muhammadu Buhari's government of manipulating the election.

5. 'Ivanka Trump' hoovers up crumbs thrown by spectators at exhibition

An Ivanka Trump-lookalike is hoovering up breadcrumbs thrown on the floor by visitors to the Flashpoint Gallery in Washington DC. Conceptual artist Jennifer Rubell's latest performance art piece has come under criticism from Ivanka herself.