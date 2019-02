1. House blocks Trump's emergency declaration

The House has voted to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration, a measure intended get him billions of extra dollars to build his border wall.

2. Kim Jong Un makes a splash in Vietnam as Trump lands

Since arriving in Vietnam, the North Korean leader has had several viral moments ahead of his summit with US President Donald Trump.

3. Brexit: Who's ahead in the polls?

A look at the polls over the last 12 months as the Brexit date moves closer.

4. Hands-on with Microsoft's HoloLens 2

We go hands-on with Microsoft's new HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset at MWC Barcelona.

5. What happens when you combine meat loaf and a donut? The greatest thing since sliced bread

This bizarre combination of the traditional Bavarian ‘Leberkase’ and a sweet donut really takes the cake of all strange pastries. A baker in Miesbach came up with a groundbreaking combination of flavours and made it a hit among his clients!