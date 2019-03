1. House Democrats launch aggressive new Trump probe

Democrats launched a sweeping new probe of US President Donald Trump on Monday, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season with inquiries into his White House, campaign and family businesses.

2. Drone footage reveals Alabama tornado devastation

Rescuers are searching for victims after a tornado ripped through the rural Alabama community of Beauregard and killed at least 23 people.

3. Cloud of snow blankets US highway after avalanche

Drivers on the Interstate 70 in the US state of Colorado had a lucky escape on Sunday when an avalanche almost hit the highway.

4. Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52

Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week. Perry had been hospitalised since last Wednesday, after a 911 call summoned medical help to his home in Los Angeles.

5. Retro Czech hospital helps seniors feel young again

An unusual retro-style therapeutic room for elderly patients has opened at the Vitkovicka hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Designed and furnished as a typical Czech flat in the 1960s and 1970s, it's aimed at promoting the patients' recovery.