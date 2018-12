Former President George HW Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol

Pallbearers carry the casket of George HW Bush into the US Capitol building, as the former US president's family look on. Bush died at age 94 at his home in Houston, and his remains will lie in state in the US Capitol rotunda.

Bodycam video of police clashing with protesters in Paris

Paris police said 133 people have been injured and 412 have been arrested as protesters trashed the streets of the capital during France's worst urban riot in years. Police body camera footage highlighted the violence of the anti-government protests that rocked the French capital on Saturday.

Attorney General heckled while giving Brexit statement

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is heckled as he gives a speech on Brexit in the House of Commons. The Government's chief legal adviser faced a stormy Commons as he defended the decision not to publish full Brexit legal advice.

Soyuz spacecraft successfully docks with ISS

The first manned Soyuz flight since a failed launch in October successfully docks at the International Space Station.

Are these robots the future of warfare?

The Ministry of Defence is carrying out its biggest ever exercise using autonomous vehicles in battle scenarios.