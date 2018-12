Huawei executive arrest clouds trade truce

The daughter of Huawei's founder and its top executive was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States, stirring up fears of reigniting US - China trade war.

Andrea Leadsom shows off "flouncing" technique

Andrea Leadsom showed off her "flouncing" technique in the Commons after a Labour MP apologised for making a "sexist" remark toward her.

Lyft files for IPO

Ride-hailing company Lyft filed for an initial public offering, defying market jitters.

'Coloured wedding dresses are a trend'

Abandoning white gowns means women can wear them more than once, says Kenyan designer Ogake Mosomi.

Doctor Who's Cybermen take over Birmingham

Cybermen were seen wandering the streets of Birmingham as Doctor Who themed escape rooms tickets go on sale.