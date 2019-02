1. Bangladesh inferno kills at least 70

Officials say they were taking actions to rid old Dhaka of chemical warehouses, one of the cause of the inferno that tore through crumbling apartment blocks and killed at least 70 people, setting off a chain of explosions and a wall of flames.

2. Fancy Cuban Missile Crisis #2? I'm ready - Putin

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is militarily ready for a Cuban Missile-style crisis if the United States is foolish enough to want one and that his country would have the edge if it came to a nuclear strike.

3. Judge imposes gag order on Trump ally, Roger Stone

A federal judge has imposed a gag order on Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of her with what appeared to be crosshairs of gun.

4. World's largest bee rediscovered in Indonesia

The world's largest bee has been rediscovered, more than 160 years after it was first seen on a tropical Indonesian island. The giant insect is as long as an adult's thumb, and not a single one of them had been seen since 1981.

5. Seven-year-old boy tames wild wolf

Seven-year old Hamza tamed Lala, an African golden wolf, who now helps him to herd sheep. Despite the small size - the wild dog is only 66cm in height - he faithfully protects Hamza and his brother from strangers.