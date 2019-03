1. House Intel chair focusing on Moscow Trump Tower

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee he leads is focusing its investigation on US President Donald Trump's negotiations over a Trump Tower in Moscow.

2. Hatch opened after SpaceX capsule docks at ISS

SpaceX's new crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, acing its second milestone in just over a day.

3. Malaysia open to proposals to revive MH370 hunt

As families mark five years since Flight MH370 vanished with 239 people on board with no conclusions as to what happened, Malaysia's transport minister says that while no new search is planned, the government open to hearing proposals to resume.

4. 'A huge wall of flame, it's a monster'

Hundreds of firefighters in Australia are battling bushfires which have destroyed homes.

5. Drug lord El Chapo immortalised in Mexican merchandise

Mexican drug king-pin and former cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman has had his image put on the front of keychains, coffee cups, t-shirts, decks of cards and even his own action figures in the Sinaloa town of Culiacan, Mexico.