1. Trump tells troops IS 'not so dominant anymore'

US President Donald Trump, on a surprise visit to US troops in Iraq, says Islamic State is "not so dominant anymore".



2. Japanese react to Tokyo's decision to resume commercial whaling

Japanese people react to the government's decision to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and resume commercial whaling next year, which has already sparked criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries including Australia.

3. Volcano-triggered earthquake in Sicily causes damage, injuries

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 hit an area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily early on Wednesday, just two days after Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted.

4. David Warner 'suggested' ball-tampering - Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has revealed David Warner was the one to suggest he should tamper with the ball during Australia's notorious Test match in South Africa that saw him handed a nine-month ban.

5. Most shocking celebrity feuds of 2018

