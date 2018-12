1. US Congress takes no action on shutdown

Both chambers of the US Congress convened for only a few minutes late on Thursday, but took no steps to end a partial federal government shutdown before adjourning for the day. Showing little sense of urgency over the shutdown, now in its sixth day.

2. Russia touts speed of new hypersonic missile

Russia touts its new hypersonic missile, capable of travelling at the speed of more than 30 000 kilometres per hour, as tensions escalate between Moscow and Washington over arms control.

3. 'Don't worry' - Kabila on delayed vote

DR Congo's President Joseph Kabila insists postponing voting in three areas is lawful.

4. Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going

US stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday, following steep losses earlier, as equities rebounded for a second day.

5. 20 Good News Stories 2018

Doesn't anything good ever happen? Yes it does.