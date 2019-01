1. Trump walks out of shutdown talks with Democrats

Top Democrats say President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders as talks to end the partial government shutdown remain at an impasse."

2. US air travel concerns arise amid government shutdown

US airport security workers and air traffic controllers working without pay have been warning that security and safety could be compromised if the government shutdown continues.

3. Patriotic tank film busts Russian box office record

A Russian war film that tells of a Soviet soldier's "devotion to the Motherland", the latest in a line of state-funded patriotic blockbusters, has broken box office records after its New Year release.

4. Google built an entire theme park ride in the CES parking lot - because they can

So Google tried something a bit... different this year at CES. They built a friggin' theme park ride.

5. Somali mechanic becomes icon after building DIY tank from scrap

Supporting the idea of playing a constructive role in the development of his country, 27-year-old Somali mechanic Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, built a small tank-style vehicle, using just materials on hand.