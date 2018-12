Netanyahu's legal woes grow as police seek new bribery charges

Israeli police on Sunday said they had found enough evidence for bribery and fraud charges to be brought against Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in a third corruption case against the Israeli prime minister.

Yellow vest' protests in France escalate

Protest in France continue for the third week over increasing fuel prices and high costs of living. French police said at least 200 protesters have been arrested and nearly 100 including security forces injured during last Saturday's protest in Paris.

Trump to notify Congress in 'near future' he will terminate Nafta

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will give formal notice to the US Congress in the near future to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), giving six months for lawmakers to approve a new trade deal signed on Friday.

Bush library prepares for funeral

Officials in College Station, Texas, are preparing for the funeral of the late former President George HW Bush who died on Friday in Houston.

Michael Jackson's Thriller video reaches 35th anniversary

It is the 35th anniversary since MJ's Thriller video made its debut and marked his place in history.