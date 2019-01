1. Traffic resumes on Great Belt Bridge after train accident

Traffic resumes on the Great Belt Bridge, which connects two islands in Denmark, after a train accident on the bridge killed at least six people and injured at least 16.

2. NASA releases new images of snowman-shaped rock

NASA's New Horizons mission sent home close-up images of Ultima Thule, a 20-mile-long space rock in the uncharted heart of the Kuiper Belt.

3. Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods climbs to 85

The death toll from landslides and devastating floods in the central Philippines triggered by a tropical depression climbed to 85, officials said on Wednesday.

4. Trump digs in on day 12 of US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump said his homeland security officials will make a plea to congressional leaders for a border wall on Wednesday and indicated he would not drop his demand for $5bn in wall funding that triggered a partial government shutdown.

5. Protests in India after two women defy an ancient Hindu temple ban

Two women defied a centuries-old ban on entering a Hindu temple in the Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday, sparking rowdy protests and calls for a strike by conservative Hindu groups.