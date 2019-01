1. Trump urges wall funding to solve border 'crisis'

In his first ever Oval Office prime time address, US President Donald Trump argues funding for his long-promised border wall is needed on security and humanitarian grounds and urges Democrats to "acknowledge the crisis".

2. Conway clashes with reporter over Trump's facts

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway clashes with reporter as she touts US President Donald Trump's right to do what is necessary to keep the country safe, just hours before his first Oval Office speech to the nation.

3. Prosecutor says R Kelly allegations 'sickening'

A Chicago prosecutor has asked any possible victims or witnesses of alleged abuse by R Kelly to contact her office. She says the allegations are 'sickening'.

4. The world's first foldable phone is real

People have been talking about foldable smartphones for years, but it's finally happening. Chinese company [Royole] was showing off the FlexPai at CES in Las Vegas, and we got to play with it for a few minutes.

5. Craftsmen in Panama start work on pope's wooden throne

Carpenters in the Panamian town of Los Pozos start building the throne upon which Pope Francis will sit when he comes to the country for a visit later this month.