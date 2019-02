1. Video shows people running from Bolivia mudslide

A new mudslide was captured on video as people attempted to cross on foot an area of the mountains northeast of Bolivia's capital on Sunday, where a day earlier another mudslide buried vehicles.

2. Images of Peru aircraft after crash landing in Lima street

A small Peruvian Air Force plane crashes onto a street in Lima, resulting in an injured pilot but no deaths.

3. As Facebook turns 15, tech giant is under scrutiny

As Facebook prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary, the company is battling a stream of negative headlines. The world's most popular social networking site was launched on February 4, 2004 by a Harvard undergraduate named Mark Zuckerberg.

4. Thousands pray at Shanghai temple at start of Lunar New Year

A new study suggests women who become pregnant using in-vitro fertilization appear to have a slightly higher risk of severe birth-related complications. Complications include post-partum bleeding, admission to an intensive care unit.

5. Scientists create self-aware robot

Scientists at Columbia University in New York say they created a robot that has learned to be self-aware and adapt tasks to its abilities.