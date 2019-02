1. Saudi Arabia denies ties to Bezos-AMI dispute

Saudi Arabia had 'absolutely nothing to do' with the National Enquirer's reporting on an extramarital relationship involving Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the kingdom's minister of state for foreign affairs said.

2. The race for Nigeria's presidency heats up

Current President Muhammadu Buhari and his rival Atiku Abukar are set to battle it out for the top spot in Africa's most populous country on February 16.

3. Virginia governor says 'I'm not going anywhere'

In an interview on CBS, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, said plans to remain in office despite calls to step down over a racist yearbook photograph.

4. William and Kate walk the red carpet at the 2019 Bafta film awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Bafta film awards. Kate wears a white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen dress while William wears a black dinner suit.

5. Eddie Jones: Wales side is best ever

England head coach Eddie Jones turned his sights to the "greatest Welsh side ever" after a resounding mauling of France gave his men two wins from two Guinness Six Nations games.