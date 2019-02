1. Protesters accuse Trump of 'fake' national emergency

Critics of US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the US-Mexico border protested outside the White House on Monday.

2. Seven MPs quit Labour: What happens next?

The future is uncertain for the seven MPs who quit Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. We take a look at what could happen next.

3. Countdown to Brexit: 39 days until Britain leaves the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29. Here, we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.



4. Banksy-like pro-'yellow vests' stencils appear in Bordeaux

Stencils resembling Banksy's work appear on Bordeaux streets, including the famous Girl with Balloon, show a young girl wearing a yellow vest raising a bloody hand to the sky. It is yet unclear if the pieces were done by the artist Banksy himself.

5. This day in history: Pluto is discovered

This Day in History: Pluto is discovered on February 18, 1930. Once believed to be the ninth planet, Pluto was discovered at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, by astronomer Clyde W Tombaugh.