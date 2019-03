Boeing to upgrade software after crash

Boeing confirmed late on Monday it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate "design changes" in the aircraft by April.

Expert: expect multiple factors in Boeing crash

An aviation expert says investigators can expect to find multiple factors as they look for the cause of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157. The plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the latest version of the widely used jetliner.

Theresa May urges MPs to vote for Brexit deal after securing

The Government has secured "legally-binding" changes to the Brexit deal after Theresa May made a last-minute dash to Strasbourg for talks on the eve of a crucial vote in the House of Commons.

Real Madrid fans happy with Zidane's return

Real Madrid fans react after Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida

Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for allegedly stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities said. An attorney said McGregor would co-operate with authorities.