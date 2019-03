UK Parliament strongly rejects Brexit deal

Britain's Parliament has dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, resoundingly rejecting her Brexit deal just 17 days before the UK is due to leave the bloc.

EU joins Boeing 737 MAX ban but US keeps flying

The US Federal Aviation Administration and three US air carriers stood behind the Boeing 737-MAX jet involved in two deadly crashes, even as the rest of the world grounded the plane.

Three climbers die after Ben Nevis avalanche

Three climbers have died and another person has been injured after an avalanche on Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain.



EXPLAINER: Cardinal George Pell jailed for six years

Disgraced cardinal George Pell has been sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison for sexually abusing two choirboys in the 1990s.

Kim Kardashian promises to pay rent for former prisoner for five years

Kim Kardashian is continuing with her charitable efforts and has offered to cover a former prisoner's rent for the next five years.