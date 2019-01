1. Awe for Chinese moon feat in America's space city

The director of the University of Houston's space architecture center hailed the Chinese space programme's landing of a probe on the misnamed "dark side" of the moon as an achievement for humanity, not just China.

2. In White House briefing room, Trump pushes support for wall

On day 13 of a partial government shutdown on Thursday, US President Donald Trump made his first appearance in the White House briefing room to push his position on border security.

3. Pelosi quotes Reagan in Speaker remarks

The Democrat makes her first speech after retaking the gavel as Speaker of the House for a second time.

4. France defends status of world's oldest person

French woman Jeanne Calment, the oldest person ever to have lived who died at the age of 122, has been defended by French scientists after being accused of being a fraud by a Russian mathematician.

5. Cargo ship's lost containers wash up on Dutch islands

Dozens of containers with items including flat-screen televisions have washed up on Dutch islands in the North Sea after a ship lost part of its cargo in heavy seas, bringing a windfall for local treasure hunters.