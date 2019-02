1. The sun shines on Congress hours before Trump speech

Images show the US Congress hours before US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union speech. Trump has promised a shift to sunny optimism in his speech but his insistence on the Mexico border could cast a shadow threatening more turmoil.

2. Uber driver sentenced to life in 6 shooting deaths

A Michigan man who fatally shot six strangers in between picking up passengers for Uber was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole.

3. Banksy's partially-destroyed canvas draws crowds in Germany

The partially-destroyed canvas of the British street artist Banksy is on display for the first time in Germany in a museum in Baden-Baden.

4. Cryptocurrency exchange locked out of $140m

Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX says it can't access $140m after its CEO unexpectedly died.

5. Dozens of ancient mummies discovered in Egypt's Minya

At least 40 ancient mummies have been discovered in burial chambers in Minya Governorate. The mummies of men, women and at least 12 mummies of children were found lying in a 9m-deep tomb, which dates back to the Ptolemaic Kingdom.