1. Concrete or steel? Trump signals wall compromise

Showing signs of compromise, the White House signaled on Sunday that talks to reopen the federal government could produce a deal in which US President Donald Trump moves away from his demand that a proposed barrier along the southern border be concrete

2. Britons would now vote to stay in EU - poll

More Britons want to remain a member of the European Union than leave, according to a survey published on Sunday which also showed voters want to make the final decision themselves.

3. Malaysia's king steps down from throne - palace

Malaysia's King Muhammad V resigned on Sunday, the first time a monarch has stepped down from the throne before completing their five-year tenure.

4. Congo's faithful fearful over election delay

Partial results in the Democratic Republic of Congo's election were expected on Sunday. Instead they have been delayed, raising fears of violence and attempts to rig the poll.

5. Tuna sells for record $3m at Tokyo auction

A Japanese restaurant chain paid over $3m on Saturday in a record New Year auction at Tokyo's new fish market.

