May embarks on days of debate ahead of Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces the daunting job of convincing her parliamentary peers of her highly contested plans for Britain's exit from the EU.

Italian police arrest new Mafia boss in Sicily

Police arrest jeweller Mineo, 80, and at least 45 others in Sicily just before he was due to be officially anointed at a reconvened Mafia Commission, or Cupola.

US gives Russia 60 days to comply with nuclear treaty, warns Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns Russia that it would withdraw from the Cold War-era treaty limiting mid-range nuclear arms if Moscow does not return to compliance within 60 days.

7-year-old YouTube toy reviewer makes $22m

Seven-year-old Ryan has topped Forbes' list of highest-earning YouTubers after making $22m in a year by reviewing toys.

Tiny Home is turned into the ultimate Hogwarts experience and you can buy it

Harry Potter fans can now have the ultimate Hogwarts experience in this Harry Potter-inspired tiny home.