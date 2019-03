1. Cohen sues Trump for $1.9m in legal fees

Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization has failed to pay nearly $2m of his legal fees. The lawsuit also claims the Trump Organization should pay the $1.9m Cohen was ordered to forfeit as a result of the hush-money.

2. Silence in the Commons as MP reads out names of women killed by men

The House of Commons listened in silence as an MP read out the names of more than 130 women killed by male violence in the last year.

3. Video shows cargo plane nosedive before crash

A video captured the moment a cargo plane dove toward the ground just before it crashed into a Texas bay in February.

4. Scientists find new type of killer whale off Chile

Scientists have found a new type of killer whale in the waters off South America. The type D or subantarctic killer whale has a more rounded head, a narrow dorsal fin and a small white eye patch.

5. 'Disposable' Valkyrie fighter drone takes first flight

XQ-58A Valkyrie is designed to be cheap enough that airforces can afford to risk their loss.