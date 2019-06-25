 

WATCH: Train plunges off bridge in Bangladesh

2019-06-25 18:30

Six carriages of the train derailed in north-east Bangladesh causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

The Upaban Express train was on route to Dhaka when it derailed on a bridge at Baramchal in the Sylhet region.

Locals and civil defence units assisted in rescuing passengers who were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Trains between other districts in the region have been suspended and a committee has been formed to investigate the accident.

