WATCH | Trio from US and UK win Nobel Medicine Prize for work on cells, oxygen

Stockholm
– US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe
on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense
and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said.
"They established the basis
for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and
physiological function," the jury said. Their research has "paved
the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other
diseases".
The jury said the trio had
identified molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response
to varying levels of oxygen, which is central to a large number of diseases. "Intense ongoing efforts in
academic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies are now focused on
developing drugs that can interfere with different disease states by either
activating, or blocking, the oxygen-sensing machinery," the jury said.
Kaelin works at the Howard Hughes
Medical Institute in the US, while Semenza is director of the Vascular Research
Programme at the John Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering.
Ratcliffe is director of clinical
research at the Francis Crick Institute in London, and director of the Target
Discovery Institute in Oxford.
Anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death
The three will share the Nobel
prize sum of nine million Swedish kronor (about $914 000).
They
will receive their prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in
Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred
Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.
Last year, the honour went to
immunologists James Allison of the US and Tasuku Honjo of Japan, for figuring
out how to release the immune system's brakes to allow it to attack cancer
cells more efficiently.
The winners of this year's
Physics Prize will be revealed on Tuesday, followed by the Chemistry Prize on
Wednesday.
The Literature Prize will be
announced on Thursday, with two laureates to be crowned after a sexual
harassment scandal forced the Swedish Academy to postpone the 2018 award, for
the first time in 70 years.
The Peace Prize will follow on
Friday, with bookies predicting a win for Swedish teen climate activist Greta
Thunberg on betting sites such as Ladbrokes.
The Economics Prize will wrap up
the Nobel prize season on Monday, October 14.