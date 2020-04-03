WATCH | Trump announces he tested negative on new coronavirus test

Washington
– US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has taken his second
coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and it was again
found to be negative.
"I just took it this
morning," he told a news conference. "It said the president tested
negative for Covid-19."
This was Trump's second test.
This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and
barely 15 minutes to return a result.
"I took it out of curiosity
to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The
second one is much more pleasant," Trump said.
The first test, done in
mid-March, used a more invasive method, with results coming only hours later.
Trump, 73, had previously
resisted getting tested, as well as arguing initially that coronavirus is no
worse than the regular flu and did not require a massive shutdown of the
economy.
Since then, Trump has declared
himself a "wartime president" and is overseeing a massive ramping up
of testing capabilities.
Trump's first test was taken
after he came into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential
delegation visiting his Florida resort who later tested positive for the virus.