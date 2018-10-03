 

WATCH: Trump got $413m from his dad, much from tax dodges - report

2018-10-03 08:38

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump received at least $413m from his father over the decades, much of that through dubious tax dodges, including outright fraud.

The 15 000-word Times report contradicts Trump's portrayal of himself as a self-made billionaire who started with just a $1m loan from his father.

The Times says Trump and his father, Fred, avoided gift and inheritance taxes by setting up a sham corporation and undervaluing assets to tax authorities. The Times says its report is based on more than 100 000 pages of financial documents, including confidential tax returns from the father and his companies.

A lawyer for Trump, Charles J Harder, told the Times that there was no "fraud or tax evasion" and that the facts cited in the report are "extremely inaccurate".

The White House dismissed the report as a "misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times". It criticised the newspaper and other media outlets, saying their low credibility with the public is "because they are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24/7 instead of reporting the news".

The New York state tax department told The Associated Press that it is reviewing the allegations in the Times and "is vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation". The department typically refers findings to the state attorney general's office.

The Times says the Trump family hid millions of dollars of transfers from the father to his children through a sham company owned by the children called All County Building Supply & Maintenance. Set up in 1992 ostensibly as a purchasing agent to supply Fred.

Trump's buildings with boilers, cleaning supplies and other goods, the father would pad invoices with markups of 20% or even 50%, thereby avoiding gift taxes, the newspaper reports.

The Times says that before Fred Trump died in the late 1990s, he transferred ownership of most of his real estate empire to his four living children. The value of the properties in tax returns summed up to $41.4m, vastly less than the Times says they were worth.

The same properties would be sold off over the next decade for more than 16 times that amount.

Unlikely to face criminal prosecution 

In total, the president's father and mother transferred over $1bn to their children, according to the Times tally. That should have produced a tax bill of at least $550m, based on a 55% tax on gifts and inheritance at the time.

Instead, the children paid $52.2m, or about 5%.

Tax experts cited in the report say that Trump is unlikely to face criminal prosecution in helping his parents evade taxes because the manoeuvres occurred long ago and are past the statute of limitation.

The president's brother Robert Trump said that "all appropriate gift and estate tax returns" were filed. "Our family has no other comment on these matters that happened some 20 years ago," he said in a statement to the Times, "and would appreciate your respecting the privacy of our deceased parents, may God rest their souls".

The Times report says documents it reviewed show that the future president was earning $200 000 a year in today's dollars at the age of 3. By the time Trump had graduated from college, the report says, he was getting the equivalent of $1m a year from his father.

When he was campaigning, Trump repeatedly boasted of his ability to turn a small loan from his father into his fortune. "My father gave me a very small loan in 1975," he said, "and I built it into a company that's worth many, many billions of dollars".

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UK's May seeks to rally party as Brexit pressures mount

2018-10-03 07:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Nene to appear before #StateCapture Inquiry
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 2 2018-10-02 21:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 